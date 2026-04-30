TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target Raised to $160.00

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price points to a potential upside of 16.36% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TTMI. Weiss Ratings upgraded TTM Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial set a $113.00 price target on TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research lowered TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.75.

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TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $137.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $149.08.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.11%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,126,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,019.48. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 78,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,331,651.30. This represents a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,150 shares of company stock worth $10,412,586. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,053 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $757,789,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,980,091 shares of the technology company's stock worth $343,626,000 after purchasing an additional 166,188 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276,320 shares of the technology company's stock worth $295,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,035 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $176,376,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,667,956 shares of the technology company's stock worth $184,119,000 after purchasing an additional 81,588 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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