TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.00.

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TTM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $187.02 on Monday. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $223.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.09 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.24 and a 200-day moving average of $121.95.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.79, for a total value of $1,867,550.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 208,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,687,718.55. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,533 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,790,223.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 86,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,262.40. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 82,043 shares of company stock worth $17,191,859 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key TTM Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TTM Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TTM Technologies was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) , suggesting improved earnings expectations and stronger near-term sentiment from analysts. TTM upgraded to Strong Buy

TTM Technologies was upgraded to , suggesting improved earnings expectations and stronger near-term sentiment from analysts. Positive Sentiment: TTMI also made Zacks’ Best Momentum Stocks list, which can attract traders looking for continuing price strength. TTMI on Best Momentum Stocks list

TTMI also made Zacks’ list, which can attract traders looking for continuing price strength. Positive Sentiment: The stock was added to Zacks’ Strong Buy list, reinforcing bullish sentiment around its earnings outlook and momentum profile. TTMI added to Strong Buy list

The stock was added to Zacks’ list, reinforcing bullish sentiment around its earnings outlook and momentum profile. Neutral Sentiment: Several company insiders, including the CAO, CFO, COO, and multiple EVPs, disclosed share sales at around $208.92-$208.95 per share. While these sales may weigh on sentiment, they were modest relative to their remaining holdings and were fully disclosed in SEC filings. Insider selling disclosures

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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