TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $162.50 and last traded at $158.8490, with a volume of 91957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.50.

The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. TTM Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS.

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Trending Headlines about TTM Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting TTM Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — TTMI reported $0.75 EPS vs. $0.66 consensus and revenue of $845.98M (up ~30% YoY), showing improved profitability and top‑line momentum. Read More.

Q1 beat — TTMI reported $0.75 EPS vs. $0.66 consensus and revenue of $845.98M (up ~30% YoY), showing improved profitability and top‑line momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 guidance — management set Q2 EPS of $0.82–$0.88 (vs. $0.72 consensus) and revenue guidance of $930–$970M (well above consensus), which is the main catalyst for today's upside. Read More.

Strong Q2 guidance — management set Q2 EPS of $0.82–$0.88 (vs. $0.72 consensus) and revenue guidance of $930–$970M (well above consensus), which is the main catalyst for today's upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage — Needham raised its price target to $160 and kept a Buy rating, lending support to the stock (note the PT is roughly in line with the current trading level). Read More.

Analyst coverage — Needham raised its price target to $160 and kept a Buy rating, lending support to the stock (note the PT is roughly in line with the current trading level). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market interest — articles highlighting a ~$1.6B defense backlog and the stock's multi‑hundred percent run have increased investor attention and momentum flows. Read More.

Market interest — articles highlighting a ~$1.6B defense backlog and the stock's multi‑hundred percent run have increased investor attention and momentum flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials posted — full earnings presentation and transcript are available for deeper review of margins, segment trends and backlog conversion. Read More. • Read More.

Earnings materials posted — full earnings presentation and transcript are available for deeper review of margins, segment trends and backlog conversion. Read More. • Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media/valuation discussion — several articles are weighing whether the sharp multi‑year rally leaves limited upside, useful reading but not immediate fundamental news. Read More.

Media/valuation discussion — several articles are weighing whether the sharp multi‑year rally leaves limited upside, useful reading but not immediate fundamental news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and risk — TTMI trades at a high P/E (~94) after a large run; rapid expectations and elevated multiples raise the risk of a pullback if execution or bookings disappoint. (Watch cadence on backlog conversion, margins and free cash flow.)

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. Weiss Ratings raised TTM Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research lowered TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTM Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,126,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,019.48. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 78,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,331,651.30. This trade represents a 20.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,586. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 66.4% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 448.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company's stock.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average of $86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 91.40 and a beta of 1.76.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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