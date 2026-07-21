TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $133.17, but opened at $141.78. TTM Technologies shares last traded at $140.5160, with a volume of 102,997 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTMI

TTM Technologies Stock Up 8.5%

The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 2.10. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $175.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.The business's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,533 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,790,223.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 86,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,262.40. This trade represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 6,754 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.79, for a total transaction of $1,416,921.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,339,146.50. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,043 shares of company stock valued at $17,191,859. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,980,091 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $343,626,000 after buying an additional 166,188 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276,320 shares of the technology company's stock worth $295,066,000 after buying an additional 2,260,035 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $176,376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,667,956 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $184,119,000 after acquiring an additional 81,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,627 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $154,396,000 after acquiring an additional 406,202 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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