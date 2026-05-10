TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

HURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citizens Jmp began coverage on TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on TuHURA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut TuHURA Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th.

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TuHURA Biosciences Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HURA opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.01. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. TuHURA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TuHURA Biosciences will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TuHURA Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURA. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TuHURA Biosciences by 39.4% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 32,630 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,133 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TuHURA Biosciences Company Profile

TuHURA Biosciences is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics using high‐dimensional proteomics. The company's core mission is to translate complex protein signatures into actionable drug targets across a range of disease areas. By integrating proteomic data with advanced computational analytics, TuHURA aims to bridge the gap between molecular disease understanding and the development of first‐in‐class therapies.

At the heart of TuHURA's approach is its proprietary platform, which leverages multiplexed protein profiling to generate rich phenotypic maps of disease states.

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