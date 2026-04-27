TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Citizens Jmp

Investment analysts at Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price target points to a potential upside of 282.98% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TuHURA Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.00.

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TuHURA Biosciences Price Performance

HURA stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. TuHURA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $149.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of -0.32.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TuHURA Biosciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuHURA Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TuHURA Biosciences by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,992 shares of the company's stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 307,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TuHURA Biosciences

TuHURA Biosciences is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics using high‐dimensional proteomics. The company's core mission is to translate complex protein signatures into actionable drug targets across a range of disease areas. By integrating proteomic data with advanced computational analytics, TuHURA aims to bridge the gap between molecular disease understanding and the development of first‐in‐class therapies.

At the heart of TuHURA's approach is its proprietary platform, which leverages multiplexed protein profiling to generate rich phenotypic maps of disease states.

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