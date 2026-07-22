TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) Stock Price Down 1.3% - Time to Sell?

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA - Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 154,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 637,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HURA. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on TuHURA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut TuHURA Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HURA

TuHURA Biosciences Trading Down 1.3%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $140.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.05.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuHURA Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TuHURA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in TuHURA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company's stock.

TuHURA Biosciences Company Profile

TuHURA Biosciences is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics using high‐dimensional proteomics. The company's core mission is to translate complex protein signatures into actionable drug targets across a range of disease areas. By integrating proteomic data with advanced computational analytics, TuHURA aims to bridge the gap between molecular disease understanding and the development of first‐in‐class therapies.

At the heart of TuHURA's approach is its proprietary platform, which leverages multiplexed protein profiling to generate rich phenotypic maps of disease states.

Further Reading

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