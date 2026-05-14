Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.75.

Several research firms have commented on TPB. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th.

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Turning Point Brands Stock Down 3.4%

TPB stock opened at $89.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.87. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $146.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.59.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $124.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $115.67 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Turning Point Brands's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Turning Point Brands's payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Turning Point Brands

In other news, CAO Brian Wigginton sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $366,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $846,114.10. The trade was a 30.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Flynn sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $195,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $921,353.51. This represents a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc NYSE: TPB is a U.S.-based consumer products company focused on the manufacture, marketing and distribution of smokeless tobacco, vaping and cigar products. Headquartered in Old Hickory, Tennessee, the company serves retail outlets across all 50 states through a direct-store-delivery network and select third-party distributors. Turning Point Brands operates two reporting segments—Smokeless Products and Cigar—and leverages its logistics capabilities to offer a broad portfolio of brands and SKUs.

In its Smokeless Products segment, Turning Point Brands produces moist smokeless tobacco under leading brand names such as Grizzly, Kodiak and Stoker's.

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