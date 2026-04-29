Turning Point Brands (TPB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $122.47 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TPB opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.75. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Turning Point Brands's payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Turning Point Brands

In other news, CFO Andrew Flynn sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $195,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,353.51. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TPB shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Read Our Latest Report on TPB

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc NYSE: TPB is a U.S.-based consumer products company focused on the manufacture, marketing and distribution of smokeless tobacco, vaping and cigar products. Headquartered in Old Hickory, Tennessee, the company serves retail outlets across all 50 states through a direct-store-delivery network and select third-party distributors. Turning Point Brands operates two reporting segments—Smokeless Products and Cigar—and leverages its logistics capabilities to offer a broad portfolio of brands and SKUs.

In its Smokeless Products segment, Turning Point Brands produces moist smokeless tobacco under leading brand names such as Grizzly, Kodiak and Stoker's.

Further Reading

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