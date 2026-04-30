TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.40 and traded as high as GBX 85.50. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 84.60, with a volume of 563,071 shares traded.

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TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of £296.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.57. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Simon Richard Class purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 85 per share, with a total value of £21,250. Also, insider Sharon Parr purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 per share, for a total transaction of £8,600. Insiders have bought a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,835,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund is a London listed closed-ended fund which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from “less liquid” instruments across the debt spectrum. These securities, do not offer enough liquidity for daily priced OEICs, but are well suited to a traded closed-ended vehicle, where investors can obtain liquidity via the exchange and the quarterly buyback facility that the fund offers.

Further Reading

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