TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Director Acquires $428,148.28 in Stock

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) Director Michael Doak bought 22,994 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $428,148.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 746,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,903,963.64. The trade was a 3.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Doak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Michael Doak purchased 11,000 shares of TWFG stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $209,990.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Michael Doak purchased 16,500 shares of TWFG stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $318,945.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Michael Doak bought 11,330 shares of TWFG stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.87 per share, for a total transaction of $213,797.10.

On Thursday, May 28th, Michael Doak bought 11,000 shares of TWFG stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.87 per share, for a total transaction of $207,570.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Michael Doak bought 24,880 shares of TWFG stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $463,265.60.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Michael Doak bought 11,000 shares of TWFG stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $211,530.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Michael Doak bought 11,000 shares of TWFG stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.89 per share, for a total transaction of $207,790.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Michael Doak bought 17,538 shares of TWFG stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $324,803.76.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Michael Doak bought 15,745 shares of TWFG stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $295,848.55.

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TWFG Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWFG traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 217,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,781. TWFG, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 94.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company's 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $72.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $67.67 million. TWFG had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.96%. On average, analysts expect that TWFG, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TWFG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in TWFG by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TWFG by 7.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in TWFG by 52.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in TWFG by 42.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TWFG by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TWFG from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TWFG from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TWFG from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TWFG from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TWFG presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TWFG

TWFG Company Profile

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

Further Reading

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