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TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Trading Up 4.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Written by MarketBeat
June 5, 2026
TWFG logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • TWFG shares rose 4.7% on Friday after a series of insider purchases by Director Michael Doak, with the stock trading as high as $19.87.
  • Doak bought 50,494 shares total across three transactions in early June, spending about $957,000 and increasing his ownership stake each time.
  • Despite the stock pop, analyst sentiment remains cautious: TWFG has an average Hold rating and a consensus price target of $26, even after reporting quarterly earnings that beat estimates.
  • Five stocks we like better than TWFG.

Shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) were up 4.7% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.85. Approximately 254,394 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 239,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Specifically, Director Michael Doak acquired 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $209,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 757,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,464,912.98. The trade was a 1.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Doak acquired 22,994 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $428,148.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 746,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,903,963.64. The trade was a 3.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In other news, Director Michael Doak acquired 16,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $318,945.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 707,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,670,717.24. The trade was a 2.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWFG shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TWFG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of TWFG in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TWFG from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of TWFG from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TWFG from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TWFG

TWFG Stock Up 4.7%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 94.71, a quick ratio of 94.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.46.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $72.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.67 million. TWFG had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, analysts predict that TWFG, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TWFG

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWFG. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of TWFG by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TWFG by 7.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of TWFG by 52.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of TWFG by 42.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TWFG by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

TWFG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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