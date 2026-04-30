TWFG (TWFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $67.6730 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get TWFG alerts: Sign Up

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.81 million. TWFG had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.11%. On average, analysts expect TWFG to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TWFG Price Performance

Shares of TWFG stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 107.86 and a quick ratio of 107.86. TWFG has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TWFG by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,719 shares of the company's stock worth $81,929,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TWFG in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TWFG in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TWFG by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company's stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in shares of TWFG by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 169,065 shares of the company's stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 21,565 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised TWFG from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TWFG from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TWFG from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of TWFG in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on TWFG from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TWFG

TWFG Company Profile

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TWFG, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TWFG wasn't on the list.

While TWFG currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here