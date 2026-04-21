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Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Twilio logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Analysts give Twilio a "Moderate Buy": 27 brokerages cover TWLO (3 sell, 4 hold, 18 buy, 2 strong buy) with an average 12‑month price target of about $146.74 and several recent upgrades/raised targets up to $185.00.
  • Recent quarter beat expectations: Twilio reported $1.33 EPS (vs. $1.24 est.) and $1.37B revenue (vs. $1.32B est.), with revenue up 14.3% year‑over‑year and Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $1.21–1.26.
  • Insider selling noted: CEO and CFO sold shares under Rule 10b5‑1 plans (CEO ~$2.10M, CFO ~$1.20M), with insiders selling ~47,788 shares (~$6.07M) over the last 90 days and holding 4.50% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Twilio.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.7391.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Twilio to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,715 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $2,096,223.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares in the company, valued at $31,418,947.38. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $1,197,191.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 130,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,619,780.91. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 47,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,068,408 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 1,564.7% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 283 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $145.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Twilio has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $145.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 765.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Twilio had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Twilio's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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