Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Aidan Viggiano Sells 9,389 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $1,197,191.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,619,780.91. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Aidan Viggiano sold 8,231 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $1,010,684.49.

On Monday, March 2nd, Aidan Viggiano sold 806 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,023 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.66, for a total value of $113,205.18.

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Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,671. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 692.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $145.90.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.67%.Twilio's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Twilio to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.74.

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Twilio News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Twilio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded TWLO from Hold to Buy and raised its price target to $160 from $125, singling out Twilio’s positioning in the Voice AI technology stack as a catalyst for sustained revenue and margin improvement; the new target implied roughly ~22% upside. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Jefferies upgraded TWLO from Hold to Buy and raised its price target to $160 from $125, singling out Twilio’s positioning in the Voice AI technology stack as a catalyst for sustained revenue and margin improvement; the new target implied roughly ~22% upside. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings context: Twilio beat expectations in its Feb quarter (revenue and EPS exceeded consensus) and issued Q1 guidance; analysts and benchmarking pieces note the company is rebuilding its financial profile but valuation remains elevated, so execution on Voice AI monetization will be key. Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 14.0% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the technology company's stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $1,889,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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