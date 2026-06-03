Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Director Erika Rottenberg Sells 2,000 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $398,020.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,314.95. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Erika Rottenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total transaction of $277,980.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Erika Rottenberg sold 1,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $268,236.00.

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Twilio Price Performance

NYSE TWLO traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.06. 3,212,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,526. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $157.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Twilio's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,449,586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,197,549,000 after purchasing an additional 143,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock worth $588,469,000 after buying an additional 1,900,551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Twilio by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261,235 shares of the technology company's stock worth $410,330,000 after buying an additional 316,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,546 shares of the technology company's stock worth $448,276,000 after buying an additional 1,142,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 39.7% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,624,000 after buying an additional 750,951 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus raised Twilio to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Twilio from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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