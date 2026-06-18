Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $230.00 price target on the technology company's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target suggests a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWLO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $147.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.24.

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Twilio Trading Down 2.0%

TWLO traded down $3.76 on Thursday, reaching $184.35. 960,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,376. Twilio has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $238.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.62. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $398,020.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,168,314.95. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total transaction of $10,415,989.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,559,646.96. The trade was a 15.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,805,779 shares of company stock worth $338,603,196. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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