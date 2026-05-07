Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.80% from the company's current price.

TWLO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.95.

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Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $7.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.62. 294,403 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,670. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 308.94, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $131.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.80. Twilio has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,715 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $2,096,223.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares in the company, valued at $31,418,947.38. This trade represents a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $1,197,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,619,780.91. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,624 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 70.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 46.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Twilio by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,128 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Twilio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat estimates, management flagged “unprecedented” AI demand and revenue/gross‑profit growth accelerated — this is the primary driver of the rally. Read More.

Q1 results beat estimates, management flagged “unprecedented” AI demand and revenue/gross‑profit growth accelerated — this is the primary driver of the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Twilio launched next‑generation, AI‑focused platform features (Conversation Memory, Orchestrator, Intelligence, Agent Connect) at SIGNAL, now generally available — product rollout supports monetization and enterprise adoption. Read More.

Twilio launched next‑generation, AI‑focused platform features (Conversation Memory, Orchestrator, Intelligence, Agent Connect) at SIGNAL, now generally available — product rollout supports monetization and enterprise adoption. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broker commentary turned more positive after the quarter: several firms reiterated buys and raised targets (Needham, Monness, Jefferies among them), which can attract momentum buyers. Read More.

Broker commentary turned more positive after the quarter: several firms reiterated buys and raised targets (Needham, Monness, Jefferies among them), which can attract momentum buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Northland revised up its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts materially — a sign some analysts are modeling stronger multi‑year profitability. Read More.

Northland revised up its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts materially — a sign some analysts are modeling stronger multi‑year profitability. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: TWLO is a trending/featured stock across retail and aggregator outlets (Zacks/Yahoo), which increases liquidity and volatility but is not a direct fundamental catalyst. Read More.

TWLO is a trending/featured stock across retail and aggregator outlets (Zacks/Yahoo), which increases liquidity and volatility but is not a direct fundamental catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage roundups highlight both the AI upside and mixed analyst views—useful context but not immediate catalysts. Read More.

Coverage roundups highlight both the AI upside and mixed analyst views—useful context but not immediate catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A company director sold 1,500 shares at about $185 under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan — planned insider sales can add short‑term supply and be interpreted negatively by some investors. Read More.

A company director sold 1,500 shares at about $185 under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan — planned insider sales can add short‑term supply and be interpreted negatively by some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Northland trimmed a few near‑term quarterly EPS estimates (Q2/Q3 small cuts) even as it raised longer‑term numbers — near‑term conservatism can temper enthusiasm after the rally. Read More.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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