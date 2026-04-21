Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $165.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Twilio traded as high as $147.80 and last traded at $148.8190, with a volume of 181067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.62.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Twilio to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $153.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $147.39.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $1,197,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 130,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,780.91. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,715 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $2,096,223.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,418,947.38. This trade represents a 6.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,788 shares of company stock worth $6,068,408. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,212,436 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $121,353,000 after purchasing an additional 440,423 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,517 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 31,938 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,294 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Twilio by 253.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,086 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 28,748 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Up 2.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.48 and a 200 day moving average of $124.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 786.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.67%.The firm's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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