Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Down 5.6% - What's Next?

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $214.10 and last traded at $213.3320. Approximately 1,330,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,615,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.99.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Twilio from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Twilio from $147.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

Twilio Stock Down 5.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 332.66, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $398,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,314.95. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $1,197,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 130,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,619,780.91. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,761,621 shares of company stock worth $328,187,207. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,494 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 253.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,086 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 28,748 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,176,896 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $168,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,305,989 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,531,976,000 after purchasing an additional 392,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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