Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Two Harbors Investments from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.75.

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Two Harbors Investments Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE TWO opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Two Harbors Investments has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $225.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. Two Harbors Investments had a positive return on equity of 13.62% and a negative net margin of 87.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investments will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investments during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 63.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 47.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,286 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,602 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 243.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 139,717 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 98,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company's stock.

Two Harbors Investments Company Profile

Two Harbors Investments Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, as well as non-agency residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights and credit risk transfer securities. The company seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by employing leverage to enhance net interest income derived from its portfolio of high-quality fixed-income assets.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Two Harbors operates through a self-managed platform that combines portfolio management, risk-management and securitization expertise.

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