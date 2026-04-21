Two Harbors Investments (TWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $2.6330 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of ($15.44) million. Two Harbors Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 109.90%.

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Two Harbors Investments Stock Performance

TWO opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. Two Harbors Investments has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

Two Harbors Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Two Harbors Investments's dividend payout ratio is -27.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investments during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investments during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point cut Two Harbors Investments from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Two Harbors Investments from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group cut Two Harbors Investments from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Two Harbors Investments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investments has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TWO

About Two Harbors Investments

Two Harbors Investments Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, as well as non-agency residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights and credit risk transfer securities. The company seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by employing leverage to enhance net interest income derived from its portfolio of high-quality fixed-income assets.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Two Harbors operates through a self-managed platform that combines portfolio management, risk-management and securitization expertise.

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