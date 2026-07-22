TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4225 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

TXNM Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years.

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TXNM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TXNM opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.17. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.60. TXNM Energy has a 12 month low of $55.64 and a 12 month high of $59.53.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $504.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.24 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 6.96%.The business's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TXNM Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXNM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in TXNM Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the company's stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TXNM Energy by 25.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company's stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 311,832 shares of the company's stock worth $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 192,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TXNM Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 305,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,865,000 after purchasing an additional 27,601 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources.

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