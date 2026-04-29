Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.500-12.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $15.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 696,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,089. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $283.71 and a 52-week high of $621.34. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's 50-day moving average is $341.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.62.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $591.09 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Tyler Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TYL. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $715.00 to $410.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $466.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.14, for a total value of $567,003.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,743.72. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 5,174 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.93, for a total transaction of $1,914,017.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,868,437.22. This trade represents a 40.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,298 shares of company stock worth $2,658,721. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $314,302,000 after acquiring an additional 252,488 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 290,511 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $151,984,000 after acquiring an additional 190,210 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3,448.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 165,543 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $86,605,000 after acquiring an additional 160,878 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 252,725 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $132,216,000 after acquiring an additional 124,745 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,306,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tyler Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tyler Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Tyler Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here