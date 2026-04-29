Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.10), FiscalAI reports. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 12.500-12.750 EPS.

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Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock traded up $15.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.21. The company had a trading volume of 696,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,146. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $283.71 and a 1-year high of $621.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.93, for a total transaction of $1,914,017.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,437.22. This represents a 40.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Teed acquired 1,600 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $309.91 per share, for a total transaction of $495,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,586,119.38. This represents a 45.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,721. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 137.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 35.5% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 103 shares of the technology company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TYL. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $466.29.

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About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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