Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Stock Price Down 4.4% - Here's Why

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $303.65 and last traded at $303.8690. 167,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 698,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.96.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $472.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.90 and a 200 day moving average of $342.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.The business's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 137.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621 shares of the technology company's stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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