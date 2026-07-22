Tyler Technologies (TYL) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Tyler Technologies to post earnings of $3.09 per share and revenue of $647.9610 million for the quarter. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tyler Technologies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tyler Technologies Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of TYL stock opened at $299.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.36. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $270.71 and a 12 month high of $621.34.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $314,302,000 after buying an additional 252,488 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 189.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 290,511 shares of the technology company's stock worth $151,984,000 after acquiring an additional 190,210 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3,448.6% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 165,543 shares of the technology company's stock worth $86,605,000 after acquiring an additional 160,878 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 97.5% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 252,725 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $132,216,000 after purchasing an additional 124,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,306,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Truist Financial set a $440.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $472.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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