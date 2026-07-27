Tyson Foods (TSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $14.0658 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Tyson Foods's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $57.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio is currently 160.63%.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 110.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $57,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyson Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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