U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citizens Jmp

Equities researchers at Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL - Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.99% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UHAL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U-Haul from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of U-Haul in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U-Haul has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHAL

U-Haul Price Performance

Shares of U-Haul stock opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.73. U-Haul has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $68.98. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.27 and a beta of 1.11.

U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. U-Haul had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that U-Haul will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of U-Haul

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. CX Institutional purchased a new position in U-Haul during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company's stock.

About U-Haul

U-Haul NYSE: UHAL is a leading provider of do-it-yourself moving and storage solutions in North America. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that includes the rental of trucks, trailers and towing equipment, as well as portable moving containers known as U-Box. In addition to vehicle rentals, U-Haul supplies customers with moving essentials such as boxes, packing materials and hitch installations, ensuring an integrated moving experience. The company also operates self-storage facilities under the U-Haul Storage brand, catering to both short-term and long-term needs.

Founded in 1945 by Leonard Shoen in Ridgefield, Washington, U-Haul has expanded its footprint through a mix of corporate-owned centers and independent dealer locations.

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