U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL) Hits New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.06 and last traded at $72.9270, with a volume of 33223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.43.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut U-Haul from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded U-Haul from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp began coverage on U-Haul in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "mkt outperform" rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UHAL

U-Haul Stock Up 1.9%

The company's 50-day moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average is $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 303.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. U-Haul had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that U-Haul Holding Company will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U-Haul

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in U-Haul by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 95,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 59,699 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of U-Haul in the first quarter worth about $709,000. Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the fourth quarter worth about $5,182,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,159 shares of the company's stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U-Haul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U-Haul

U-Haul NYSE: UHAL is a leading provider of do-it-yourself moving and storage solutions in North America. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that includes the rental of trucks, trailers and towing equipment, as well as portable moving containers known as U-Box. In addition to vehicle rentals, U-Haul supplies customers with moving essentials such as boxes, packing materials and hitch installations, ensuring an integrated moving experience. The company also operates self-storage facilities under the U-Haul Storage brand, catering to both short-term and long-term needs.

Founded in 1945 by Leonard Shoen in Ridgefield, Washington, U-Haul has expanded its footprint through a mix of corporate-owned centers and independent dealer locations.

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