U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UHAL. Citigroup assumed coverage on U-Haul in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of U-Haul in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on U-Haul in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "mkt outperform" rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U-Haul has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.00.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on U-Haul

U-Haul Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm's 50-day moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.96 and a beta of 1.11. U-Haul has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $72.95.

U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. U-Haul had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that U-Haul will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U-Haul

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in U-Haul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in U-Haul in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in U-Haul in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in U-Haul by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in U-Haul during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company's stock.

U-Haul Company Profile

U-Haul NYSE: UHAL is a leading provider of do-it-yourself moving and storage solutions in North America. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that includes the rental of trucks, trailers and towing equipment, as well as portable moving containers known as U-Box. In addition to vehicle rentals, U-Haul supplies customers with moving essentials such as boxes, packing materials and hitch installations, ensuring an integrated moving experience. The company also operates self-storage facilities under the U-Haul Storage brand, catering to both short-term and long-term needs.

Founded in 1945 by Leonard Shoen in Ridgefield, Washington, U-Haul has expanded its footprint through a mix of corporate-owned centers and independent dealer locations.

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