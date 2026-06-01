Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 5% Higher - Should You Buy?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.56 and last traded at $73.8860. 23,875,710 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 19,218,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.40.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $150.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm's 50-day moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average is $78.42.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after buying an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $9,270,561,000 after buying an additional 2,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $3,906,083,000 after buying an additional 1,602,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,911,301,000 after buying an additional 297,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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