Uber Technologies' (UBER) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $109.00 price target on the ride-sharing company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.55% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBER. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.17.

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Uber Technologies Stock Up 8.6%

Shares of UBER opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average is $80.91. The company has a market capitalization of $161.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.16. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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