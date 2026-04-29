Uber Technologies (UBER) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $13.3143 billion for the quarter. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Uber Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.14.

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Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

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Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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