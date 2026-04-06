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UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
UbiSoft Entertainment logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Shares of UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) gapped up premarket, opening at $0.8806 after a prior close of $0.8335 and last trading at $0.85 on a volume of 9,136 shares.
  • The stock is trading below its moving averages, with a 50-day average of $0.92 and a 200-day average of $1.40, while the company reports a current ratio of 1.18, quick ratio of 1.17, and debt-to-equity of 1.10.
  • UbiSoft is a major global video game developer and publisher—known for franchises like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six, and Watch Dogs—and offers digital services through its Ubisoft Connect platform.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBSFY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.8335, but opened at $0.8806. UbiSoft Entertainment shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 9,136 shares changing hands.

UbiSoft Entertainment Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About UbiSoft Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

UbiSoft Entertainment is a global video game developer and publisher known for creating and distributing interactive entertainment across multiple platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices. The company's portfolio spans a wide array of genres, with flagship franchises such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six and Watch Dogs. In addition to traditional game releases, UbiSoft provides digital services through its Ubisoft Connect platform, offering players social features, cloud saves and cross-platform progression.

Founded in 1986 in Carentoir, France, UbiSoft has grown into one of the largest independent game publishers worldwide.

See Also

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