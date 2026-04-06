UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBSFY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.8335, but opened at $0.8806. UbiSoft Entertainment shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 9,136 shares changing hands.

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UbiSoft Entertainment Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About UbiSoft Entertainment

UbiSoft Entertainment is a global video game developer and publisher known for creating and distributing interactive entertainment across multiple platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices. The company's portfolio spans a wide array of genres, with flagship franchises such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six and Watch Dogs. In addition to traditional game releases, UbiSoft provides digital services through its Ubisoft Connect platform, offering players social features, cloud saves and cross-platform progression.

Founded in 1986 in Carentoir, France, UbiSoft has grown into one of the largest independent game publishers worldwide.

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