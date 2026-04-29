UBS Group Boosts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $64.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised Mondelez International to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.89.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Stock Up 3.8%

MDLZ stock traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $60.77. 10,225,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,437,858. Mondelez International has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,347,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 86,943,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,681,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382,270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,366,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,011,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,089,712 shares of the company's stock valued at $489,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,776 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Mondelez International

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: revenue of $10.08B (+8.2% Y/Y) and EPS of $0.67 topped consensus, driven by double‑digit growth in Latin America and AMEA — evidence of resilient demand and pricing power. Article Title

Q1 results beat expectations: revenue of $10.08B (+8.2% Y/Y) and EPS of $0.67 topped consensus, driven by double‑digit growth in Latin America and AMEA — evidence of resilient demand and pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Barclays raised its price target to $68 and kept an "overweight" rating, signaling further upside from current levels. Article Title

Analyst support: Barclays raised its price target to $68 and kept an "overweight" rating, signaling further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying: volume spiked to ~12,039 calls (≈+208% vs typical), indicating bullish positioning by options traders that can amplify upward moves in the stock.

Unusually large call buying: volume spiked to ~12,039 calls (≈+208% vs typical), indicating bullish positioning by options traders that can amplify upward moves in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Cash flow & shareholder returns: Q1 cash from operations was ~$0.5B, free cash flow ~$0.2B, and the company returned ~$0.6B to shareholders — supportive for dividends/buybacks but FCF was modest. Article Title

Cash flow & shareholder returns: Q1 cash from operations was ~$0.5B, free cash flow ~$0.2B, and the company returned ~$0.6B to shareholders — supportive for dividends/buybacks but FCF was modest. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure and profit dynamics: adjusted EPS was weaker on a constant‑currency basis (down ~14.9% y/y) and management flagged higher input costs and weaker margins, which could weigh on near‑term earnings power. Article Title

Margin pressure and profit dynamics: adjusted EPS was weaker on a constant‑currency basis (down ~14.9% y/y) and management flagged higher input costs and weaker margins, which could weigh on near‑term earnings power. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $2.920–$3.060 is broadly in line but slightly below some street estimates (consensus ~3.02), leaving limited near‑term upside from guidance and creating sensitivity to margin recovery. Article Title

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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