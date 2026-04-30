UBS Group Cuts CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to $70.00

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB - Get Free Report) TSE: GIB.A had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the technology company's stock. UBS Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.96% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GIB. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CGI Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of CGI Group in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "sector perform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.67.

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CGI Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of GIB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.45. 747,265 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,817. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.78. CGI Group has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $110.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB - Get Free Report) TSE: GIB.A last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.04). CGI Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. CGI Group's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CGI Group will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CGI Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new stake in shares of CGI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CGI Group by 786.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,470 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 72,277 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in CGI Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 67,190 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in CGI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CGI Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company's stock.

CGI Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CGI Group this week:

CGI Group Company Profile

CGI Group Inc is a global information technology and business consulting firm that delivers a broad range of services including IT consulting, systems integration, application development and maintenance, infrastructure and network services, managed IT and business process outsourcing. The company works with clients to design, build and operate IT systems and business solutions, with capabilities spanning cloud and hybrid IT environments, cybersecurity, data analytics and artificial intelligence, digital transformation and enterprise resource planning implementations.

Founded in 1976 in Quebec by Serge Godin and André Imbeau, CGI has grown from a regional systems integrator into a multinational professional services organization.

Further Reading

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