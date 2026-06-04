UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $125.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OLLI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp set a $140.00 price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $114.00 price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $127.47.

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Ollie's Bargain Outlet Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $77.35 on Thursday. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $141.74. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $86.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.35. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.08%.The firm had revenue of $658.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie's Bargain Outlet will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie's Bargain Outlet news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 3,330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $319,014.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,617,560. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $1,149,218. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 301.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ollie's Bargain Outlet this week:

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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