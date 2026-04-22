UBS Group Increases Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $220.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the medical research company's stock. UBS Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 7.96% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DGX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $214.54.

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Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,609,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,968. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $213.50.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.630-10.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 2,855 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.21, for a total transaction of $588,729.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,979.58. The trade was a 15.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,558 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.21, for a total transaction of $1,146,115.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,841,227.62. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 24,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,262 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,232 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Quest Diagnostics

Here are the key news stories impacting Quest Diagnostics this week:

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics NYSE: DGX is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

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