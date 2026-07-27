UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by UBS Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the airline's stock. UBS Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 23.41% from the stock's previous close.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Airlines Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised American Airlines Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.03.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $14.59. 64,705,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,852,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $18.79.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.700--0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -0.650-0.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 69,343 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,025,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,433,313. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 818.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 212,892 shares of the airline's stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 189,720 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,074,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in American Airlines Group by 2,448.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 159,634 shares of the airline's stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 153,369 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,653,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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