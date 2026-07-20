UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by UBS Group from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the entertainment giant's stock. UBS Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.03% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.00.

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Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:DIS opened at $97.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.66 and a 200-day moving average of $103.47. The company has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. Walt Disney has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $123.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $14,355,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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