UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Price

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the pharmacy operator's stock. UBS Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock's previous close.

CVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.68.

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CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.65. 301,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,484,257. The stock has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.04. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $62,474,000 after purchasing an additional 134,535 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $77,353,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $40,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 25.0% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 119,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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