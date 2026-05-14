UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the computer hardware maker's stock. UBS Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 21.77% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. CICC Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.69.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $225.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA has a one year low of $129.16 and a one year high of $227.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on NVIDIA to $320 from $300 and kept a Buy rating, citing a much larger AI data-center opportunity and faster expected AI spending growth. BofA Hikes NVIDIA Price Target to $320 Ahead of Earnings

Bank of America raised its price target on NVIDIA to $320 from $300 and kept a Buy rating, citing a much larger AI data-center opportunity and faster expected AI spending growth. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald also lifted its target to $350 from $300 with an Overweight rating, reinforcing Wall Street’s bullish stance ahead of NVIDIA’s May 20 earnings release. NVIDIA had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald also lifted its target to $350 from $300 with an Overweight rating, reinforcing Wall Street’s bullish stance ahead of NVIDIA’s May 20 earnings release. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports say NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang joined President Trump’s China trip, raising hopes for improved trade ties and potential export-license progress that could unlock more sales in China. Nvidia CEO joins Trump's mission to 'open up' China

Multiple reports say NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang joined President Trump’s China trip, raising hopes for improved trade ties and potential export-license progress that could unlock more sales in China. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported the U.S. has cleared H200 chip sales to about 10 China firms, which investors see as a sign NVIDIA may be making progress on regaining access to a key market, even though no deliveries have occurred yet. US clears H200 chip sales to 10 China firms

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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