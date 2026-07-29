UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Price

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. UBS Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 11.20% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $75.22.

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Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.95. 6,541,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,142. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.50. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $51.93 and a 1-year high of $90.90.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.93%.The business had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,388,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 662.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 53,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 46,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,103,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,338,198,000 after purchasing an additional 389,168 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,718.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 125,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 118,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,403,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Skyworks Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyworks Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Skyworks reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $934.8 million and non-GAAP earnings of $1.08 per share, exceeding analyst estimates of $925.97 million and $1.03, respectively. The company also guided to fourth-quarter EPS of $1.27, above the $1.23 consensus estimate. Skyworks fiscal third-quarter results

Skyworks reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $934.8 million and non-GAAP earnings of $1.08 per share, exceeding analyst estimates of $925.97 million and $1.03, respectively. The company also guided to fourth-quarter EPS of $1.27, above the $1.23 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: The company authorized a new $2 billion stock-repurchase program and said automotive and data-center markets are showing momentum, potentially supporting shareholder returns and future growth. Skyworks capital allocation and Qorvo update

The company authorized a new $2 billion stock-repurchase program and said automotive and data-center markets are showing momentum, potentially supporting shareholder returns and future growth. Positive Sentiment: Skyworks and Qorvo announced an expected leadership team for their combined company, while regulatory approvals for the transaction continue to progress. Skyworks and Qorvo leadership announcement

Skyworks and Qorvo announced an expected leadership team for their combined company, while regulatory approvals for the transaction continue to progress. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst Joseph Moore of Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating while lowering his price target to $72, citing dividend suspension and mixed end-market trends. Morgan Stanley Skyworks rating

Analyst Joseph Moore of Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating while lowering his price target to $72, citing dividend suspension and mixed end-market trends. Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell 3.1% year over year to $934.8 million, while EPS declined from $1.33 to $1.08, highlighting continued pressure despite the earnings beat. Skyworks earnings analysis

Revenue fell 3.1% year over year to $934.8 million, while EPS declined from $1.33 to $1.08, highlighting continued pressure despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target from $77 to $64 and adopted a Neutral rating, while RBC reduced its target from $80 to $70 with a Sector Perform rating. These revisions signal limited near-term analyst conviction. Analyst price-target updates

Citigroup cut its price target from $77 to $64 and adopted a Neutral rating, while RBC reduced its target from $80 to $70 with a Sector Perform rating. These revisions signal limited near-term analyst conviction. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder-law-firm solicitation concerning alleged insider fiduciary-duty breaches adds negative headline risk, although the notice does not establish wrongdoing. Skyworks shareholder notice

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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