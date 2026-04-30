UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Price

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $25.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the communications equipment provider's stock. UBS Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Viavi Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.25.

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Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $6.87 on Thursday, reaching $52.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 21,277,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business's fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $60.43.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The company had revenue of $406.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 3,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $116,792.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,532.22. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $579,991.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,260,869.31. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 485,772 shares of company stock worth $12,736,803. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,772,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 469,354 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 58,364 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 224,014 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 63,605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,886 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 72,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,558,253 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 583,347 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Viavi Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Viavi Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Viavi beat consensus on revenue and adjusted EPS for Q3 FY2026 and showed strong year‑over‑year top-line growth (revenue +42.8%), which underpins today's rally. Press Release

Viavi beat consensus on revenue and adjusted EPS for Q3 FY2026 and showed strong year‑over‑year top-line growth (revenue +42.8%), which underpins today's rally. Positive Sentiment: Viavi issued stronger-than-expected Q4 FY2026 guidance (EPS $0.290–0.310 vs. consensus ~$0.230; revenue $427M–$437M vs. ~$402M), indicating management expects continued revenue momentum. PR Newswire

Viavi issued stronger-than-expected Q4 FY2026 guidance (EPS $0.290–0.310 vs. consensus ~$0.230; revenue $427M–$437M vs. ~$402M), indicating management expects continued revenue momentum. Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna upgraded VIAV to "positive" and hiked its price target drastically (from $25 to $65), signaling renewed analyst conviction and likely supporting buying interest. Benzinga

Susquehanna upgraded VIAV to "positive" and hiked its price target drastically (from $25 to $65), signaling renewed analyst conviction and likely supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Macro/industry piece notes stronger demand from the U.S. data‑center build cycle and improved visibility for test & measurement vendors like Viavi, which supports growth expectations. MSN

Macro/industry piece notes stronger demand from the U.S. data‑center build cycle and improved visibility for test & measurement vendors like Viavi, which supports growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors who want detail on drivers, margins and segment commentary (useful for due diligence). Earnings Transcript

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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