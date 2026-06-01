UBS Group Lowers lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $153.00

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $176.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. UBS Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $196.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on lululemon athletica from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered lululemon athletica from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $200.84.

Get lululemon athletica alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

lululemon athletica Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of LULU traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.25. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,884,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,532. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.88. lululemon athletica has a 1-year low of $116.63 and a 1-year high of $340.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.56.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that lululemon athletica will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Andre Maestrini purchased 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. This represents a 10.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.20 per share, with a total value of $999,978.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,978. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On lululemon athletica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.2% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.3% in the first quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 81.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 1.7% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider lululemon athletica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and lululemon athletica wasn't on the list.

While lululemon athletica currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here