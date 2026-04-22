UBS Group Lowers McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $1,000.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $1,012.00 to $1,000.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target points to a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MCK. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $972.27.

Get McKesson alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCK

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK traded down $13.31 on Wednesday, hitting $828.94. 1,117,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,535. The business's fifty day moving average is $910.28 and its 200 day moving average is $856.99. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $637.00 and a fifty-two week high of $999.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.42.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that McKesson will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total value of $179,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,605. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,555 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,137,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 886,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $727,009,000 after buying an additional 263,189 shares during the period. SurgoCap Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 68.7% during the third quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 452,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,390,000 after buying an additional 184,106 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,839,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares during the period. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McKesson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McKesson wasn't on the list.

While McKesson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here