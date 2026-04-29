UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Announces Earnings Results

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 10.88%.

Here are the key takeaways from UBS Group's conference call:

Delivered a strong quarter with underlying pre-tax profit up 54% YoY to CHF 4 billion , a return on CET1 of 17%, revenues of CHF 13.6 billion and the Investment Bank posting a record first-quarter performance.

, a return on CET1 of 17%, revenues of CHF 13.6 billion and the Investment Bank posting a record first-quarter performance. Integration milestone achieved — the migration of former Credit Suisse Swiss-book clients is complete with retention above expectations, enabling decommissioning of legacy platforms and progress toward restoring pre-acquisition profitability.

Capital returns accelerated — UBS expects to complete its current $3 billion share repurchase program by Q2 (July) and plans to keep year-end CET1 around 14% while continuing to calibrate further buybacks/dividends.

and plans to keep year-end CET1 around while continuing to calibrate further buybacks/dividends. Regulatory risk from proposed Swiss measures remains material — management says the package could require roughly CHF 22 billion of additional CET1 that would be "trapped" and materially constrain capital deployment, competitiveness and returns.

of additional CET1 that would be "trapped" and materially constrain capital deployment, competitiveness and returns. Balance sheet and risk metrics remain resilient — total assets of CHF 1.7 trillion, CET1 at 14.7%, LCR 178%, low private-credit exposure and modest group credit loss expense of CHF 70 million, though integration costs and Q2 execution carry some near-term charges.

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UBS Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of UBS traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,779,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,564. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

UBS Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the bank's stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research lowered UBS Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBS

Key UBS Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS posted a strong Q1: EPS $0.94 (beat), revenue $13.64B (beat) and reported a $3.0B net profit (≈+80% y/y) driven by record trading and investment‑banking revenues — the print and management commentary point to continued client activity and support expectations for buybacks and capital returns. Read More.

UBS posted a strong Q1: EPS $0.94 (beat), revenue $13.64B (beat) and reported a $3.0B net profit (≈+80% y/y) driven by record trading and investment‑banking revenues — the print and management commentary point to continued client activity and support expectations for buybacks and capital returns. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management says integration of Credit Suisse is progressing and UBS hit a major milestone transferring all Swiss client accounts — removal of integration risk is supportive for medium‑term cost synergies and investor confidence. Read More.

Management says integration of Credit Suisse is progressing and UBS hit a major milestone transferring all Swiss client accounts — removal of integration risk is supportive for medium‑term cost synergies and investor confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and banks reiterated positive views post‑results (e.g., Bank of America kept a Buy), which helps sentiment and underpins the rally. Read More.

Analysts and banks reiterated positive views post‑results (e.g., Bank of America kept a Buy), which helps sentiment and underpins the rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: UBS published a Pillar 3 report and Form 6‑K outlining capital impacts from new Swiss rules — useful detail for modelling CET1 and capital ratios but not an immediate market mover beyond transparency. Read More.

UBS published a Pillar 3 report and Form 6‑K outlining capital impacts from new Swiss rules — useful detail for modelling CET1 and capital ratios but not an immediate market mover beyond transparency. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: UBS’s research team continued to adjust price targets on external coverage (examples: Freeport‑McMoRan, Booking, Digital Realty, Etsy) — shows ongoing analyst activity but is not material to UBS’s own fundamentals. Read More.

UBS’s research team continued to adjust price targets on external coverage (examples: Freeport‑McMoRan, Booking, Digital Realty, Etsy) — shows ongoing analyst activity but is not material to UBS’s own fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: UBS says it will need to hold an additional ≈$22B of CET1 under proposed Swiss rules — that reduces near‑term capital flexibility and could constrain dividends/buybacks unless offset by earnings or capital actions. Read More.

Regulatory risk: UBS says it will need to hold an additional ≈$22B of CET1 under proposed Swiss rules — that reduces near‑term capital flexibility and could constrain dividends/buybacks unless offset by earnings or capital actions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Political/regulatory tension in Switzerland — lawmakers worry UBS may exert pressure over banking rules, highlighting an elevated policy risk that could lead to stricter oversight or slower approval of rule changes. Read More.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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