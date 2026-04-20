UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBS. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.30.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on UBS

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS Group stock opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company's 50 day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 10.88%.The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,105,725 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,423,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,889,413,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in UBS Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,353,590 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,171,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417,945 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,107,264 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,968,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,827 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in UBS Group by 254.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,671,310 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,601,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,731,061 shares during the period.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

Further Reading

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