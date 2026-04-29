UBS Group Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $545.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $515.00 to $545.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the data storage provider's stock. UBS Group's price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.19% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $500.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $595.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $525.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $669.75.

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Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $63.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $642.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,933,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $85.47 and a twelve month high of $697.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.63. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.73, for a total transaction of $8,414,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $149,607,801.43. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total transaction of $414,418.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,908.46. This trade represents a 80.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 111,550 shares of company stock valued at $46,476,441 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TSG Advice Partners LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. TSG Advice Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat — Seagate reported $4.10 EPS on $3.11B revenue, well above estimates, with record margins and roughly $1B of free cash flow; the strong quarter is the core catalyst for the rally. Seagate Q3 Results

Q3 beat — Seagate reported $4.10 EPS on $3.11B revenue, well above estimates, with record margins and roughly $1B of free cash flow; the strong quarter is the core catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Bullish guidance — Seagate issued Q4 EPS guidance of $4.80–$5.20 and revenue guidance roughly $3.4B–$3.6B, comfortably above Street estimates, signaling continued AI/data-center demand. Seagate Forecasts Upbeat Quarter (Reuters)

Bullish guidance — Seagate issued Q4 EPS guidance of $4.80–$5.20 and revenue guidance roughly $3.4B–$3.6B, comfortably above Street estimates, signaling continued AI/data-center demand. Positive Sentiment: Widespread analyst bullishness — Multiple firms raised price targets (examples: Rosenblatt/Cantor Fitzgerald to $1,000, JPMorgan to $775, Morgan Stanley, BofA, TD Cowen and others lifting targets), amplifying momentum and buy-side interest. Rosenblatt $1,000 Target

Widespread analyst bullishness — Multiple firms raised price targets (examples: Rosenblatt/Cantor Fitzgerald to $1,000, JPMorgan to $775, Morgan Stanley, BofA, TD Cowen and others lifting targets), amplifying momentum and buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: Market narrative: AI storage boom — Multiple write-ups highlight sustained AI-driven demand and HAMR HDD tightness as structural tailwinds supporting higher revenue and pricing power. AI Storage Boom (Invezz)

Market narrative: AI storage boom — Multiple write-ups highlight sustained AI-driven demand and HAMR HDD tightness as structural tailwinds supporting higher revenue and pricing power. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — Seagate announced a quarterly dividend of $0.74 (record June 24 / payable July 7); modest yield, more a shareholder-return signal than a near-term price mover.

Dividend declared — Seagate announced a quarterly dividend of $0.74 (record June 24 / payable July 7); modest yield, more a shareholder-return signal than a near-term price mover. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and balance-sheet considerations — The rally pushes valuation rich (high P/E) and Seagate still shows elevated leverage metrics; investors should weigh re-rating risk if AI spending moderates. Valuation/Risk Commentary (Investopedia)

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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